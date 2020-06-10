Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KHEMSTER2 Video of Kunal Kemmu doing yoga with daughter Inaaya is too cute to be missed, watch

Just like her brother Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is an internet sensation. She is the daughter of actor Kunal Kemmu and actress Soha Ali Khan and, whenever she makes an appearance, netizens can't stop wowing over her super cute looks. Today, Inaaya joined her daddy dearest Kunal Kemmu for a yoga session and, the duo bought smiles on everyone's face. In the video, the actor and his little munchkin can be seen performing deep breathing exercises or pranayama while chanting the mantra Om.

"Preparing for world yoga day P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day", wrote Kunal Kemmu while sharing the super cute video. Watch it here:

This isn't the first time that Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has taken over the internet with her cuteness. Earlier, she posed for a family picture on father Kunal Kemmu's birthday celebration and, looked as charming as ever.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth.

Both Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

