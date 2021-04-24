Video of Gauahar Khan breaking her roza will leave you in splits | Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan's Instagram account can you a tip or two about how to ace social media challenges and trends. The actress is always up with trends and gives them a spin of her own. Of late, Bruno Mars' latest single Leave The Door Open featuring Anderson is gaining much popularity on social media and Gauahar is the latest one to join the bandwagon. The actress shared a hilarious clip on Instagram as she waits to break her roza fast. In the video, she can be seen wearing hijab and lip syncing to the track. Over the video, she wrote, "When Iftaar time increases by a minute everyday."

"How many of u can relate to this ?? Hahahaha had to do this #trend for #RAMDAN2021 #Funny but true . Haahhahaha #reels what’s ur fave thing to break roza with , khajoor or water ?" she captioned the video

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan has had a difficult time recently. Her father passed away after battling illness. Through this difficult time, her husband Zaid Darbar stood beside her like a pillar of strength. She recently took to social media to share an appreciation post for her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple got married on December 25, in Mumbai, last year.

The actress has posted a series of pictures with her husband, writing even though they did not get time for a honeymoon, they make sure to convert every work trip into a holiday.

"So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots, zaids studio launch (@atrangz) , my dad not doin well n us losing him , n more drama... but what I've had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I'm over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar," she wrote with the images.

Gauahar's father passed away last month after being admitted to the ICU.