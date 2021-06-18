Video of Friends cast singing the theme song together in a golf cart is treasure | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HBO Friends cast

FRIENDS: The Reunion special episode featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer was an absolute treat for the fans of the American sitcom. As expected, the reunion created quite a stir among fans, who couldn't help but be in awe of the original cast. And now, treating fans to a special video, the verified Instagram account dropped an unseen video of the cast singing the show's theme song, I'll be there for you.

In the video, the cast can be seen riding a golf cart with show's host James Corden as he promptly asks all to join him for a karaoke session. Take a look:

The reunion special also featured guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directs the special and executive produces along with "Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The show, which first aired in 1994, was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later achieved a cult status through TV reruns and streamers. Over a decade, Aniston played Rachel Green, Courteney Cox was Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow played Phoebie Buffay, Matt LeBlanc essayed Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry was Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer played Ross Geller.