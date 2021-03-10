Video of Chrissy Teigen dancing to Varun Dhawan-Parineeti Chopra's song has got Bollywood actors excited

Image Source : INSTA/CHRISSY TEIGEN, VARUNDHAWAN_RECALL Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra

Seems like singer John legend's wife and American model Chrissy Teigen has been bitten by the Bollywood bug. Recently, she treated her fans to a fun video of herself dancing to Bollywood`s party number "Jaaneman Aah", while on a date night with husband and American singer John legend. The 35-year-old celebrity shared a video on her verified Instagram account, in which she can be seen grooving to the popular dance number of Bollywood`s 2016 action comedy movie `Dishoom`. The song originally features Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.

Chrissy and John's date venue turns out to be an Indian restaurant called `Panna II`. Soon after she posted the video, Bollywood actors Varun and Parineeti took to the comment section to laud Chrissy's choice of song. While Varun commented, "It`s time u bust some moves here Chrissy", Parineeti wrote, "Song choice APPROVED Chrissy!".

Star couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend faced a tough time last year after they lost their son. In late September lat year, Teigen revealed that they had lost the baby boy they were expecting. Teigen took a break from social media following the incident. Later, when she returned, she penned an emotional letter about losing baby Jack. She also got a tattoo in honour of her late son.

Teigen and Legend have a daughter Luna Simone, aged four, and a son Miles Theodore, aged two.

Talking about Varun dhawan and Parineeti Chopra, the two Bollywood stars have a packed year. Varun is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for his upcoming horror comedy film "Bhediya". The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. "Bhediya" written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to release in cinemas on April 14 next year. He will next be seen in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

Parineeti, on the other hand, was last seen in the recently released Netflix film, The Girl on the Train. She looks forward to the thetical release of "Saina", a biopic based on the life of ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal. She will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film releases on March 19.

Apart from these, she also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature.

Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Anil plays his father. According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors in June and will release on Dusshera 2022.