Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
  Video of BTS Jimin shyly talking about his girlfriend goes viral, ARMY can't stop gushing over K-pop star

In an old video, BTS member Jimin is seen talking about his girlfriend. The K-pop star can't stop blushing as answers questions about his dating life. ARMY is loving this shy side of him. Watch the video here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2023 10:37 IST
BTS Jimin posing on the stage during concert
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BTS JIMIN BTS Jimin posing on the stage during concert

BTS members have been extremely privy about their dating lives. It is rare for them to open up about their past relationships and talk about their girlfriends. However, on one such rare occasion, the K-pop stars were seen talking and opening up about their first love. In an old interview, Jimin is seen talking about his girlfriends in high school and how he fell in love. The South Korean sensation shared that they dated for a long time before parting ways and he even met her family. Jimin looks adorable as he can't stop blushing while sharing his experience.

"I don't believe this," said Jimin in the video as he can't stop blushing over the question about his girlfriend. Sharing when did fall in love for the first time, the K-pop star recalled, "In high school, I had a couple of relationships. Although, there was one girl, not that I didn't like the rest, but she gave me the feeling everything was like this (does jumbled hand gesture) in my stomach. I think, she was my first love." 

"We were together for a long time. I even met her family," he added shyly looking down at the ground. Describing the girl, Jimin said, "She had black long hair that I really liked. She laughed a lot." "When they ask me about my past relationships, I talk about her. "

When asked what he liked the best in her, Jimin said, "She was really sweet and kind to everyone and she wasn't faking it. There were days when I was tense and she was always there for me. I always tried to be there for her too. We had a good relationship." Watch video of Jimin talking about his girlfriend here : 

Meanwhile, ARMY is eagerly waiting for Jimin to release his solo project. Last year, K-Pop sensations BTS broke down in tears as they revealed plans to pursue solo careers and "grow", but pledged to return "someday". Septet Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together. 

Jin has already set out to complete his tenure in military service and other members are expected to follow soon.

