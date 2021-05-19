VIDEO: Mukesh Khanna warns police action against those spreading death rumours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BOLLY.HAYAT Mukesh Khanna warns police action against those spreading death rumours

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram on Tuesday to slam those who have been spreading his death rumours on social media. Last week, there were rumours doing the rounds that the Shaktiman actor had passed away. Khanna had then clarified that he is doing okay and is at his home. Now, he has shared another video warning to take police action against the culprits. Mukesh Khanna can be seen expressing his anger at the insensitive actions of the people which is causing distress among his family and friends.

Sharing the video, Mukesh Khanna penned down a long caption in Hindi. He said, "Who spread the false news of my death! After seven days of silence in the mourning of my sister, I am breaking my silence today, and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media. Do you have parents, siblings and grandparents in your house? If false news about any of them spreads in this way, then your family members and well-wishers who know you will be in anguish. Do you have any idea? Some weak-hearted people can get shocked. Do you have a conscience or not? Is there even a little feeling of sensitivity in you or not? If it were, you would never do such abusive acts. That, too, when we wish for each other to be healthy and have a long life."

He added, "Before this, you have posted such false news for many actors. What do you get out of this? Some views on your social media account! What a poor thought you guys have. I will expose your people and you will have to bear the brunt of it. I have expressed my thoughts and anguish in this video of mine. Look and do not forward such rumours, without knowing their truth."

Earlier, he had shared a video saying, "I am perfectly alright." He added in Hindi that these people who spread rumors are the ones who create havoc. He said that they should be 'caught and killed'. Khanna further clarified that with the blessings of all his fans and loved ones, he is healthy. Take a look at the video here-

Soon after his death rumours, Mukesh Khanna lost his elder sister to lung congestion. Taking to social media, the actor said, "Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news about my death. But I did not know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away in Delhi, I am very sorry for her death, we have all come into the family."

Mukesh Khanna revealed that his sister had won over Covid19 in 12 days but succumbed to lung congestion. He added, "After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by Lung congestion. Do not know how God is calculating. Really, I am shaken for the first time in my life. Ashrupurit Naman, emotional tribute."

Khanna played many stellar roles in TV shows and films and was a popular name among the viewers. Other than Shaktimaan, he also played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's epic show 'Mahabharat' that became immensely popular.