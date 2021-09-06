VIDEO: Malaika Arora nails viral 'shut up and bend over' trend with sister Amrita Arora

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA ARORA Malaika Arora nails viral 'shut up and bend over' trend with sister Amrita Arora

Actress Malaika Arora on monday took to her Instagram to share a fun video with sister Amrita Arora. The sisters were seen following the recent 'shut up and bend over' trend from the song Touch It by KiDi. While Malaika can be seen dressed in an off-white printed kaftan, Amrita opted for a maroon tracksuit. In the hilarious video, Amrita kicks Malaika out of the frame towards the end. "Succumbed.. Hips don’t lie! @amuaroraofficial #shutup #reels #reelitfeelit," the actress wrote in the caption.

Recently, the bollywood diva revealed that she wishes to have a daughter. Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan and the duo has a son together - Arhaan Khan. While she loves her son to the moon, she said that she has discussed the possibility of adopting a girl with her son. On the dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4, contestant Florina's performance tugged at Malaika's heartstrings after which she expressed her desire to have a daughter.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for almost two decades before calling it quits in 2017. Currently, she is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted together at parties. They made their relationship insta-official in 2019 when Malaika shared a loved-up post for Arjun Kapoor on his birthday.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malaika is currently busy shooting for MTV 'Supermodel Of The Year S02'. The main aim of the show is to train and teach aspiring models the different aspects of the modelling industry.

According to Malaika, 'Supermodel Of The Year S02' has broken several stereotypes associated with modelling. "We want our girls to be unapologetically themselves. We want to give them a platform where their voices can be heard or where they can express their views. All we want is just to make girls feel comfortable and make them believe that modelling is a profession for all. We don't believe in things like models should be tall or skinny. We don't want to have any kind of prejudice. It's our conscious effort to break all these stereotypes. The world is changing ..so it's necessary to change our mindsets also," she said.