VIDEO: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares 'conjuring in the house'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA SHIRODKAR Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares 'conjuring in the house'

Southern superstar Mahesh Babu's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, shared a video of "conjuring" happening in their house! In the Instagram video, Namrata shared a black-and white-video where her daughter Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair in front of her face. The actress has used a hazy filter and soft music to give an eerie effect to the clip.

"Conjuring in the house Voila !! It's only my little brat #spookytime @sitaraghattamaneni," she captioned the clip, which currently has over 71.3k likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Namrata, who is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like "Hero Hindustani", "Vaastav: The Reality" and "Bride And Prejudice" among others, shared a video of Sitara dancing to the beats of "Bom diggy" from the film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Namrata met hubby Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit "Vamsi". The two tied the knot in 2005.

They welcomed their first born, a son named Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage