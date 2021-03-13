VIDEO: Khushi Kapoor can't stop laughing as she enacts scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed

Image Source : YOUTUBE/AALIYAH KASHYAP Khushi Kapoor can't stop laughing as she enacts scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap keeps giving a sneak peek into her life through her YouTube vlogs. Recently, she shared about a day in her life during which she met her best friend Khushi Kapoor. The younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, Khushi had visited Aaliyah in LA earlier this week. As Aaliyah shot her fun day with Khushi, she also gave a glimpse of the star kid's acting skills. Aaliyah said, "I have a very exciting day planned. My best friend from back home is coming to visit me in LA. I last saw her in November 2019 when I visited her in New York which is insane to me. That’s the longest I have ever gone without seeing her."

Later in the video, Aaliyah asks Khushi to enact a scene in which he has caught her boyfriend cheating. Telling the scene, Pearl said, "You are this girl, you have landed in LA to meet your boyfriend. You have just landed at his house and you have found out that he is cheating on you." As Khushi begins to enact the scene, she can't stop laughing. Watch the video here-

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap has garnered a lot of attention after she opened up about trolls and threats she was receiving on the internet. called out these 'people' by sharing screenshots of the hate comments and threats and said that she has never felt more frightened. "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram," she wrote in a lengthy statement.

After her post, many celebrities and star kids including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Navya Naveli Nanda and others came out in support and showered her with love. Commenting on Aaliyah Kashyap's post, Khushi wrote, "I love you I'm proud of you."

On the other, Khushi Kapoor is all set to follow the footprints of her mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor and enter Bollywood as an actor. Talking about her Bollywood debut, father Boney Kapoor revealed, "You will hear an announcement soon. I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

He added, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."