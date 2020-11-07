VIDEO: Kamal Haasan greets fans gathered outside his house to wish him on 66th birthday

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Kamal Haasan greets fans gathered outside his house to wish him on 66th birthday

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has turned 66 today. Fans have been flooding the internet since Friday and wishing the megastar on the occasion. Die-hard fans of Haasan made his birthday extra special as they gathered outside his house to shower their love on him. Hundreds of fans collected outside his residence and he also did not disappoint them. Kamal Haasan greeted his fans by coming out in his car and waved at them. He also thanked them for all the love and blessings.

The video going viral shows Kamal Haasan greeting his fans through his car and joining his hands to show his gratitude for their immense love. Check out the video and photos here-

Tamil Nadu: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan greets his fans and supporters, who had gathered outside his residence in Chennai, on his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/VWqprkBp7d — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Kamal Haasan's daughter and actress Shruti Haasan had the cutest birthday wish for the legendary actor as she shared a throwback picture with him from her childhood. She said, "Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years.. can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world." The actress shared a monochrome click in which little Shruti can be seen in Kamal's arms as they look at something and smile.

Akshara Haasan also shared some precious moments from her memory book and wishes her father saying, "Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example ; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji."

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday revealed that he would be contesting in the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and also seeking the support of fellow actor Rajinikanth. The actor, who had floated the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, said he is discussing politics with Rajinikanth who is also mulling to float a political party. The MNM founder said he would also ask Rajinikanth for support in the upcoming polls.

Kamal Haasan said it is Rajinikanth who has to take a decision on his political stance and his health is more important. According to Kamal Haasan, MNM's politics will not be blaming politics or vengeance politics but a guiding politics. He said the process of selecting the prospective candidates for the assembly polls is underway.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage