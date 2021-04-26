Video: Jennifer Winget shares 'Unedited-Unfiltered' thought, states her reason for silence on social media

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFER WINGET Jennifer Winget shares 'Unedited-Unfiltered' thought, states her reason for silence on social media

Popular Television actress Jennifer Winget enjoys endless love for her performances in shows and web series. The avid social media user loves to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts and perfect style statement. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following recently hopped to her Instagram to share a video revealing how she's been doing during these difficult times. Jennifer shared her 'unedited' and 'unfiltered' thoughts and asked fans not to judge her. The actress also added that she 'wasn’t keeping well' and stated her reason for silence on social media.

Jennifer started the video, telling her fans that she 'woke up today.' She then went on to apologise for her absence on social networking sites revealing that she has not been quite okay for sometime and hence took a break from it. In the tough times, Jennifer asked her fans and followers 'how are we all holding up?'

The Bepannah actress said that she keeps getting mixed feelings of being 'happy, sad, hopeless, hopeful.' However, she has not been completely down and has the energy to do things.

Hinting at the ongoing pandemic situation, she revealed that she is trying to understand how to keep herself and others motivated. Also, she lauded her friends, co-stars, and many influential people on Instagram for their gesture and dedication to helping the many people on social media.

Jennifer concluded the video by saying that she will be back to converse with her followers and till then asked them to stay safe and take necessary precautions.

Along with the video, Jennifer wrote, "Unedited. Unfiltered. Pause and Play.

Boy! This one’s a long one and it’s only step 1. But I promise it comes from a good place, to say that I’m in this with you. Do forgive my unintentional silence, or any slip ups and misses with names on here for that matter (couldn’t get them all!!) So if this helps even one of you, my purpose is served! More of, and from me soon. Hang in there. Hugs, help and healing."

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget made her television debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, in which she played the role of Piya. Further, she was featured in several popular shows like Kasauti Zindagi ki, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka, Bepannah, among others.