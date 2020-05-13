VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor shares memories with mother Sridevi, reveals what she learned during lockdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor shares memories with mother Sridevi in first episode of Quarantine Tapes

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has also followed the footsteps of her Dostana co-star Kartik Aaryan and has come up with her own digital series on Instagram during the lockdown. Titled 'Quarantine Tapes', the actress shared the first episode on social media and summed up her life with mother Sridevi, father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. She also talked about her brother Arjun Kapoor in the video and revealed what she has learned during the lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared the first episode and wrote, "Quarantine Tapes...Click to watch me ramble about the lockdown with cute videos."

The video shows a glimpse of Janhvi's childhood days with her mother Sridevi and the birthday parties. It also shows her special moments from the sets of her films. She says, "I have a little bit of my mom in me and my dad in me and my sister in me. It’s like I am different things at different points of day. My friends think I am like a chameleon. I guess I travel a lot so am not with my family as much as I want to be. My dad is alone a lot, I should make more time for him."

She adds, "But it’s so low now because of the lockdown. I think just looking at your life from a third person’s perspective, somehow I feel like I have gotten more confident after spending time all of this time with myself during the lockdown. Maybe I know myself a little better now. I think finding things to look forward to everyday is the way to not let you go crazy. As a person I think I got to learn something new every day. If I tell everyone to stay positive, I am going to sound like those phonies. If you have the luxury to be at home, be with your family and not worry about surviving then consider yourself lucky."

Janhvi furthers encourages fans to stay true to their selves and not try to belittle each other. She says that to accept oneself is the greatest achievement and to use the lockdown to find the true meaning of your life. She says, "If you can’t go outside, then go inside."

A couple of weeks ago, a childhood photo of Janhvi Kapoor with late actress Sridevi posted by the veteran actress a few years back went viral on the internet. Little Janhvi, clad in a white lehenga-choli ensemble in the photo, seems to be in a happy mood. "Missing you Janu. Happy Birthday! #JanhviBirthday," went mom Sridevi's emotional post with the picture.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a list of interesting movies in the making. She will be next seen in Sharan Sharma directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

