VIDEO | Janhvi Kapoor drives e-rickshaw on Good Luck Jerry sets

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The actress is having a ball of a time on the sets by indulging in many different things. After giving DDLJ vibes in 'sarso ke khet', Janhvi shared more pictures in which she can be seen posing in the forts and driving an e-rickshaw. Sharing a post, Janhvi wrote, "Film shoots are fun." She can be seen driving a battery operated rickshaw wearing a salwar-suit with a dupatta. Another picture shows her striking a pose in the hand mirror while getting ready for her shot.

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi has also accompanied her to the Good Luck Jerry sets. The actress shared a beautiful picture of Khushi as well posing at a fort.

Last week, the actress gave Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) vibes as she shared photos from sarso ke khet. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Maybe I am a little filmi" The pictures showed Janhvi wearing a beautiful salwar suit and flashing her widest smiles amid the fields. She reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's popular song Tujhe Dekha Toh.

Janhvi Kapoor will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. It is produced by filmmaker Anand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The film is a remake of a South film Kolamavu Kokila.

She was last seen in the digitally-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.