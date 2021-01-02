VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan sings 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' with Mika Singh at New Year 2021 bash

Image Source : TWITTER/@MIKASINGH Hrithik Roshan sings 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' with Mika Singh

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated the New Year 2021 with his close friends and family including singer Mika Singh. The actor, who has been in the news for his quirky Instagram posts during the lockdown, partied with Mika and sang his popular song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Mika took to his social media to share some precious memories from the New Year night and wrote, "Bringing in the New year with my bro @iHrithik... happy new year everyone."

In the photos, Hrithik and Mika can be seen posing for the camera. The singer also shared a video in which the Krissh star can be seen crooning the song and enjoying. Mika wrote, "Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan @ItsZayedKhan and @rakesh_roshan9. Thank you KukuBawa Saab and @rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021!"

Recently, Hrithik Roshan was in the news for his Twitter exchange with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Hrithik wrote "Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love (movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!

Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN .

And congratulations to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/x2gk7u0UD2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 23, 2020

Reacting to the actor's tweet, Gal Gadot thanked him for watching her movie. Hrithik has shared a bunch of pictures from the theatre, lauding the film and Gal’s performance. She wrote, “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the film Super 30, last year. Next he will be seen in Krissh 4.