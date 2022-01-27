Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal's beautiful moments from their vacation give major couple goals

Actor Dulquer Salmaan can makes everyone go weak in the knees with his photos. The actor who enjoys a massive fan following has made millions fall in love with his outstanding performances and charming looks. Recently, he along with his wife Amal Sufiyaa visited the Rathnambore Fort for a family vacation. Dulquer, who is currently quarantined at home due to COVID, took to his social media to drop a priceless throwback video, giving a glimpse of his family trip.

From Safari ride to watching sunset, birds, animals to enjoying food and music, Dulquer's Rathnambore trip is giving major vacay goals. Sharing the video, the Kurup actor wrote, "If Kruger was like stepping into The Lion King, then Ranthambore was like stepping into The Jungle Book.#throwback #otherworldly #safarijunkies #ranthambore #tigerspot #steppingintomyfavbooks #dQnA #decadeofdecadence."

Meanwhile, Dulqueer Salmaan on January 20 confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The 35-year-old actor's diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19. Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

"I have just tested positive for Covid19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms," he wrote.

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in pan India film 'Kurup.' Directed by Srinath Rajendran, it is the story of Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup who is absconding after murdering a film representative Chacko to embezzle the insurance money by scripting his own death. Now, the release of actor's cop drama Salute has been postponed due to the spike in COVID cases. The project is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and its new release date has not been announced yet.