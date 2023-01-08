VIDEO: BTS JHope terribly misses Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook; his speech at GDA is making ARMY weep

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COLORED_HOPE BTS J-Hope's acceptance speech at Golden Disc Awards has made ARMY emotional

VIDEO: BTS members J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook are being terribly missed by fans. It's been a while since the audience has seen the septet together. They won't even see them performing or releasing music together for some years given that the Korean stars have to complete their mandatory military service. Jin, the eldest member of the group has already begun the conscription and other members are expected to follow soon. But as much as ARMY is missing them, the bandmates are also feeling the same.

Recently, at the 37th Golden Disc Awards, BTS, for the sixth time in a row won the Daesang award in addition to J-Hope bagging “Thai Fan Support With BAOJI” award. As the K-pop star went up the stage to receive the awards he gave a loud shoutout to his bandmates and their fans -- ARMYs.

While accepting the awards, J-Hope shared an update with ARMYs revealing that he and his fellow members recently gathered together for drinks. Jin, who is completing his military term of course missed this reunion. Before ending the speech, J-Hope said something that left BTS fans emotional. The South Korean star said he couldn’t wait for all seven members (J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook) to be back on stage together again.

Watch J-Hope's GDA 2023 speech here with English subtitles:

Here's how ARMY reacted to J-Hope's speech:

After announcing hiatus from their group activities in June, BTS members have been focusing on solo projects. Talking about J-Hope, the K-pop star has been enjoying success in his solo career too. He first released his solo album 'Jack In The Box' which broke many records and then became the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. Most recently, on New Years' eve, he gave a rocking live performance at Time Square hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

