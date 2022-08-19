VIDEO: Bharti Singh celebrates Janmashtami by dressing up son as Krishna, watch Haarsh Limbachiyaa's reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksha

VIDEO: Bharti Singh is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami in the most adorable way possible. The actress posted a video of her son Laksha dressed as a little Krishna. Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is also there in the video. While Bharti is shooting the video and behind the camera, Haarsh and the newborn are seen playing together. Laksha giggles hard as his father showers him with love and kisses.

"Thankyou god for everything #krishnajanmashtami #love #golla @laksh_singhlimbachiya @haarshlimbachiyaa30," Bharti captioned the video. Singer Neeti Mohan was in awe of the baby Krishna. "Laddoo bacha hai ye …. Lil Kanha itna pyara," she wrote. Karanvir Bohra, Dharmesh and Jaswir Kaur among too reacted to the video. Watch here:

Meanwhile, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child this year. Last month, Bharti had revealed pictures of her son on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures with her baby boy. The queen of comedy captioned the pictures, 'Miliye humare bete LAKSH se. Ganpati bappa moriya." In the first picture, the Limbachiyaa family is in one frame. Bharti, Harsha and their son Laksh all dressed in white outfits for the family picture. Bharti is seen in a white dress while holding his son, who is wrapped in white knitted cloth. Laksh cutely sleeping in his mother's arms. On the other hand, Harsh opted for a white shirt. In the second image, the father-son duo moment is captured perfectly. Next picture, Bharti poses with his son Laksh. Both looked adorable. She opted for a dewy makeup look for the photo shoot. Picture perfect! Monochrome pictures were Bharti and Harsh are seen looking cutely at their soon.

Previously, on March 20, Bharti had shared beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot. In an Insta post, the reality TV star posted a string of photos in which she radiated a pregnancy glow, wearing a ruffled rose-pink dress and flaunting her baby bump. The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Latest Entertainment News