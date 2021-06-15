VIDEO: Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah celebrates 1 year of her relationship with BF Shane Gregoire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIYAH KASHYAP Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah celebrates 1 year of her relationship with BF Shane Gregoire

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has been in a relationship with Shane Gregoire. The avid social media user is celebrating a year of togetherness with her boyfriend. Aaliyah took to her Instagram and dropped a mushy video of both. The clip captured all their cute moments. Calling him her ‘best friend’ and thanking him for showing her ‘a love like no other’, Aaliyah shared the video montage of her relationship.

She captioned the video as, "The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever #1year". The couple is loved by Aaliyah’s fans and followers. They showered love on the duo. A user wrote "You guys are too adorable", while another said, "omggg congratulations!!you guys are adorable!!!"

"Happy 1st anniversary to you both. Loads of love!! Always stay together," said a user. Another commented "THE CUTEST COUPLE I’VE EVER COME ACROSS, NO CAP!!! HAPPY ONE YEAR YOU GUYS!!! #shaaliyah." Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Take a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, Aaliyah met Shane on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke,” she said in a video, posted on her YouTube channel.

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj.

Recently, she took to Instagram Stories to inform people that there is a fake profile of her on a dating app. She urged everyone to block and report it. Posting the screenshot, Aaliyah wrote, “A lot of people DMed me that someone made a fake profile of me on the dating app ‘OkCupid’. This is not me pls block and report thank u very much."

