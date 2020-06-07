VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan gets overwhelmed by a group of students recreating popular songs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan gets overwhelmed by a group of students recreating his popular songs

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to Twitter to share a video of students who recorded bits of some popular songs and recreated a new version on its own. From Ye Kya Hua Kaise Hua to Tumne Mujhe Dekha Hokar Meherbaan to hu Kar Mere Mann Ko, the students crooned the songs in a lively manner. “Beats, rhythm, heartbeat, Ek. Shabd babal jayein, sur badal jayein par dhadkan ek. Jai Hind," Amitabh Bachchan wrote while sharing the video.

T 3556 - Beats .. rhythm .. heartbeat .. EK .. शब्द बदल जाएँ, सुर बदल जाएँ .. पर धड़कन EK .. Jai Hind !! pic.twitter.com/12Hs7kVGm0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2020

In another post, the 102 Not Out actor shared his words of wisdom and wrote how one can easily get a job ort work through another person, but the job acquired with the help of one’s work and talent will gain recognition everywhere and will also stay for a lifetime.

Big B tweeted, "knowing someone can get you a job, or work - for a while , but the 'knowing' you get from your work remains with you for life ~ ab."

T 3556 - " पहचान से मिला काम थोड़े बहुत समय के लिए रहता है .....

लेकिन काम से मिली पहचान उम्रभर रहती है " ~ vb



knowing someone can get you a job, or work - for a while ;

but the 'knowing' you get from your work remains with you for life ~ ab — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. In case you missed the trailer, watch it here:

Big B also has Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which he will share screen space with Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

