Video: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani & Neena Gupta wrap Uunchai with happy dance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra

Shooting for the Amitabh Bachchan, Bomar Irani and Anupam Kher-starrer 'Uunchai' has come to a close. On Tuesday night, Kher took to Instagram and bid emotional adieu to his team, penning a heartfelt note. "It is a WRAP. THANK YOU #SoorajBarjatya for your love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shooting of #Uunchai! This little jump action we all did was Soorajji's signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai . This little skip is our little way of saying we love you. @uunchaithemovie #BestExperience #4thFilmWithSooraj," he wrote.

He also dropped a video from the sets, in which the whole team including actor Neena Gupta and director Sooraj Barjatya can be seen jumping in joy after wrapping up the final shoot.

Big B, too, became emotional after the wrap and took to his blog and expressed his gratitude. "The morning Chapel at assembly in Sherwood .. and the Head Prefect of the School read a portion of the Bible and after .. said .. 'and here endeth the lesson' ..the film UUNCHAI is over and the last works ended today .. farewell speeches emotions gratitude cheers and .. 'till we meet again," he wrote.

Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan penned emotional note as he wrapped up Uunchai.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce the film with a picture alongside Sooraj Barjatya. She wrote in the caption, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir."

'Uunchai', which has been touted as a movie based on friendship and also stars Danny Denzongpa in a pivotal role, has been shot in locations including Lucknow and Nepal.

-with ANI inputs