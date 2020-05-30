Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan shares 'cool rap' with anti-spitting in open message to combat COVID19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a 'cool rap' to encourage fans to avoid open-spitting. The actor shared a video promoting the government’s message of not spitting in the open in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Sharing the video, he said, "This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to

@PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia #KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko"

This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia#KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko pic.twitter.com/DD9ySeEEju — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 29, 2020

Just like father Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek keeps treating fans with throwback photos and videos from the film sets ot his childhood memories with parents. Junior Bachchan often used to accompany Big B to his shows and film shoots. A few days ago, the actor shared a throwback photo featuring Big B and veteran actor Jackie Shroff. He wrote, ""Still look up to both of them. @amitabhbachchan @apnabhidu."

A few days ago, Big B also shared a funny incident of Abhishek when as a child he fell into a bed of flowers and almost got lost. Big B wrote, "We are all living in ‘hortus conclusus’ .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our ‘enclosed garden’ .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces"

T 3524 - We are all living in ‘hortus conclusus’ .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our ‘enclosed garden’ .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces .. pic.twitter.com/FQnbc7mEcq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 7, 2020

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

