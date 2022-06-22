Video: Aamir Khan & son Azad make the most of Mumbai rains as they enjoy playing football

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTION Video: Aamir Khan with son Azad

Aamir Khan who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha treated his fans and followers with an exciting video featuring his son Azad and himself having the time of their lives amidst the Mumbai rains. In the video going viral on social media platforms, Aamir and his son can be seen enjoying the new rain while drenching in it as they played a fun game of football. The father-son duo seems to be completely indulged in the game. Funnily, at one point Azad also tricks Aamir to score a goal while the actor was slightly inattentive.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the video on their Instagram handle. The video was captioned: "All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session."

Take a look:

Aamir, who is an avid sports watcher and supporter is popularly known for showing his keen interest in every sports activity. From table tennis to wrestling and cricket, the actor is inclined toward various sports. Not only does the actor show his keen interest in sports but also indulges his kids in the same.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Aamir's fans bombarded the post with their sweet reactions. One of the user wrote, "Be careful sir, don’t be sick we need you." Another said, "That feeling is amazing. Playing football under the rain is heaven." A user also commented, "Omg, footboll with aamir sir and rainy,this crazy."

Also read: Video of Aamir Khan with ex-wife Kiran Rao & son Azad celebrating mom Zeenat's birthday goes viral | Watch

Aamir Khan's upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen headlining 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 11. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the theatres which is releasing on the same date.

Also read: Akshay Kumar FINALLY opens up on Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha box office clash