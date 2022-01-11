Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam turn nostalgic as 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' clocks 3 years

Tuesday, January 11, 2022
     
India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2022 15:30 IST
It's been three years since Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' released, and to date, it is remembered for the actors' stellar performances and patriotic dialogues -- especially 'How's the josh'. On Tuesday, Yami took to Instagram to celebrate three years of the hit film. She shared a string of images from the film's sets. Not just her but even the lead actor Vicky Kaushal expressed how grateful he is for doing the film.

"Countless memories and profound gratitude. 3 years of Uri:The Surgical strike," Yami captioned the post.

While for Vicky, he wrote, "Forever grateful. .#3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war drama is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan.

The film also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari among others. Watch the trailer here:

