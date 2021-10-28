Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fans can't keep calm after Vicky Kaushal shares sun kissed picture, say 'Shaadi ki khushi'

Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal on Thursday (October 28) treated his fans and followers with a sunkissed picture of himself. Amidst the ongoing rumours of his wedding with actress Katrina Kaif, the new pictured piqued the interest of the fans who lovingly address the couple as 'VicKat'. They did not leave the chance to ask questions related to his wedding. Sharing the picture Vicky wrote, "Golden hour, silver linings."

Take a look:

In the picture, Vicky can be seen relaxing on the couch while the rays of the sun fall on him. He smiles at the camera while his hands with hands placed on his head.

In no time, his post was bombarded with comments from his fans and followers. One of the users wrote, "The Groom is glowing." Another said, "Marriage bell." On of them also commented, "Shaadi ki khushi." Fans also asked him questions like, "Please tell me that wedding rumors are trueee?" One of the users even congratulated the actor for his future wedding, "Hone wali shadi mubarak ho."

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding have been abuzz ever since it came to light that the two of them are dating. A few months back reports of their 'secret roka and engagement' surfaced on the internet and yet again there are talks that the two of them getting hitched in the first week of December.

However, Katrina while speaking to Bollywoodlife in an interview opened up about whether her wedding buzz with Vicky Kaushal is true or not. She said that the reports are untrue and she isn't getting married. Reacting to the news, Katrina told the portal, "That’s a question I have for last 15 years."

On the professional front, Katrina is all set for the release of her much-awaited Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and will hit theatres on November 5. While for Vicky, he is currently basking in the success of his last film Sardar Udham Singh which was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

