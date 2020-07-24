Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETATRIPATHI Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi on total recall as 'Masaan' turns 5

The much-feted film Masaan released five years ago on this date. The Neeraj Ghaywan-directed drama won several awards internationally, and brought a couple of rising talents to the limelight by way of Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi. The film also featured Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra.

On Friday, Vicky shared a series of stills from the film on Instagram to mark five years of its release. He captioned the pictures with five blue coloured balloons.

Shweta, who played an important role in the film, also took to Instagram and shared how special the film has been in her life. "This day. 5 years back. One of the most important things for an actor is that first Friday, when the world sees them on the BIG screen for the first time. And I really couldn't have asked for a better one. The team, the story, the characters, the place, the music.. all of it so, soooo special and close to our hearts. We were in Benaras for the premiere.

The city where where it all began.Khud ka hair and make-up karke, muskuraatey hue aur tummy mein bahut saari butterfly ko lekar pahuch gaye thee hum apni film sabke saath dekhne. Thank you for the love, the poetry and the baarish. Thank you for making us your Devi, Deepak aur Shaalu," Shweta wrote.

"Masaan" was screened in Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, where it won two awar

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage