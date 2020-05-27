Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal says NO to handshakes and high-fives in a hilarious way. Watch video

With the outbreak of coronavirus, people are observing and preaching social distancing which is the only solution to keep yourself away from the disease. In the wake of the same, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a funny video on social media which depicts the perfect response to 'handshakes and high fives' during the time of the pandemic. The video was from his training session where he can be seen defending himself from the punches that were thrown to him by his trainer.

Captioning the hilarious video which he shared on Instagram, Vicky wrote alongside, "My response to handshakes and high fives." Have a look at the same here:

The 'Raazi' actor has been sharing updates of his quarantine activities on social media. He recently shared a throwback image of himself on a horse and remembered the time when he used to start his days with horseback riding. Captioning the post he wrote, "Kabhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai!"

On the acting front, Vicky was last seen in "Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship". The film tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship.

He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh" next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.

