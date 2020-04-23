Vicky Kaushal rubbishes rumours of being caught by police for breaking rules

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify that rumours doing the rounds about him flouting lockdown rules are 'baseless.' Recent reports claimed the actor was pulled up by the police when he tried to step out of his home during the lockdown. It was also said that the star left his house to meet another Bollywood actor but was pulled over by the cops and fined. Vicky has rubbished the rumours and even tagged Mumbai Police in his tweet.

"There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," the actor tweeted. Have a look:

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

Vicky immediately found support from fans who trusted him. Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: "I trust you Vicky I knew all this was nonsense, thanks." Another fan expressed: "Vicky we trust you. You won't break the rules." Since March 25, India has been under lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 21,000 people and claimed 686 lives in the country.

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending his quarantine days doing household chores like cooking and cleaning, although in one post he claimed he has turned into a couch potato during the lockdown! Have a look at some of his posts here:

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in in Sam Manekshaw biopic by Meghna Gulzar, Sardar Udham Singh biopic helmed by Shoojit Sircar, and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'.

