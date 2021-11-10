Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal reveals his biggest fear in ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ new promo video | WATCH

After ace actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal will be seen experiencing an adventurous journey on Discovery's show "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls". On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a promo clip of the upcoming episode. In the promo, Vicky joins Bear Grylls for adventure of a lifetime in the Maldives amidst wild sharks, damp lands and deep sea waters.

"Uncharted territory mein @beargrylls ke saath kadam milana has been an adventure of a lifetime. Survival tips se lekar apne fears ko face karne tak, our journey has been epic. Dekhiye 'Into The Wild' sirf @discoveryplusin par. Premieres 12th Nov. #discoveryplus #IntoTheWild #Survival, wrote Sardar Udham actor in the caption.

In the beginning of the trailer, Vicky says his journey will only get interesting and he looks really excited to get into the world of dense jungles, surrounded with mangroves and wild insects. He can also be seen eating what looks like a raw crab. Interestingly, Vicky also reveals one of his fears. "I have a major fear of deep sea water," he said, adding, "Let's do it with josh because the spirit is all-time high."

Earlier, Vicky shared the first look of the upcoming episode on his Instagram page.

"An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me. 'Into The Wild', premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin #discoveryplus #IntoTheWild #Survival," he posted.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in an episode of "Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi"."Into the Wild with Bear Grylls" is an innovative format inspired by "Man vs Wild", one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally. The Vicky Kaushal's episode will stream on discovery+ on Friday (November 12).

On the films front, Kaushal will next be seen in "Sam Bahadur", a Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

