Vicky Kaushal flawlessly recreates wife Katrina Kaif's song Chikni Chameli | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VICKYKAUSHAL, YOUTUBE/SONYMUSIC Vicky Kaushal flawlessly recreates wife Katrina's song

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved pairs in the Bollywood industry. With the little things they do for each other, the couple sets significant relationship goals. The pair is always rooting for one another, and their togetherness makes them a perfect match. Vicky, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera, recently graced the trailer launch of the film, and he was seen grooving to his wife Katrina Kaif’s iconic dance song, Chikni Chameli.

The Masaan actor attended the launch event with co-stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Karan Johar presided over a game that required the participants to both guess and perform the song's hook steps during the event. A video is doing the rounds on social media that shows the filmmaker stating that Vicky will perform to his wife Katrina Kaif's hit songs. Vicky is then seen briefly swaying to the tune of Kala Chashma. The actor is then seen flawlessly doing the hook step of his wife's classic dance number, Chikni Chameli, which was a standout of the evening.

The video garnered a lot of love on social media, and fans praised Vicky for always making everything special for his wife Katrina.

Speaking about Govinda Naam Mera, the comedy-thriller stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead. It is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on December 16, 2022, on Disney+Hotstar.

Also read: Kanye West returns to Twitter after being banned for anti-Semitic tweets

Meanwhile, besides Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. The film stars Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as his wife, Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta meets with a 'small accident' in Germany

Latest Entertainment News