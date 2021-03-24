Vicky Kaushal practices archery for The Immortal Ashwatthama, talks about recipe for success

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal practices archery for The Immortal Ashwatthama

These days Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been training for his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. From horse riding to archery, the actor has been learning new skills. On Wednesday, Vicky shared a sneak peek from his preparations for the movie. The 'Raazi' star hopped on to Instagram to share a picture that sees him practising the skill of archery with a bow and arrow. In the picture, Kaushal is dressed in a blue T-shirt and a pair of shorts along with knee guards. The actor is also holding a bow and arrow while looking at his target. He is also seen wearing a cap in the photo and his back is towards the lens.

The 'Masaan' star quoted American choir director-musician Kirk franklin and wrote in the caption, "Hard-work is something you marinate over time... it's not microwaveable. #kirkfranklin."

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post while many chimed into the comments section to appreciate the efforts put forth by the star for his new role. Bollywood actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi chimed into the comments section as he complimented the star's biceps and posted a quirky comment as he took inspiration from 'Chalao Na Nayano se baan re' from Ajay Devgn-starrer film 'Bol Bachchan'. "Chalao na Triceps se Baan re..." and dropped a high voltage and bow and arrow emoticon.

Earlier, Vicky had shared a picture from his horse riding session. In the image, Vicky was seen standing straight on a horse's back, striking balance with both hands stretched. The actor claimed that he has recreated Anil Kapoor's painting in the film "Welcome", where Kapoor's character Majnu bhai had painted a donkey standing on the back of a horse.

Sharing a photo of the stunt on Instagram, Vicky tagged Anil Kapoor and wrote: "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting this morning. @anilskapoor."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He was recently working on his next Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the film The Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

-With ANI inputs