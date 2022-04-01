Vicky Kaushal poses shirtless in latest picture; enjoys his 'no wifi' vacation with Katrina Kaif

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL KATRINA KAIF Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood's adorable couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently vacationing at an undisclosed tropical location. On Friday, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from his vacation with Katrina. Well, actor's latest shirtless picture is proof of the fact that why his name is synonymous with hotness. He poses shirtless, with azure blue waters and greenery in the background. "No wifi still finding better connection," he captioned the post.

His solo picture has left his fans in awe of his hot physique. "Who's the hottest man in the world? It's Vicky Kaushal," a fan commented. "Vicky, you are so so so hot," another one wrote.

Vicky also shared a new picture with Katrina. In the particular image, the love birds can be seen soaking up the sun on a boat. Also, he shared another picture of himself, which shows Vicky in black swimming shorts, with his back to the camera. He is standing on the tip of the boat.

On Thursday (March 31), Katrina Kaif shared a few glimpses from her holiday with her husband. In the first photo, the couple can be seen enjoying a ride on a yacht. Vicky can be seen enjoying the breeze while sporting his shades. The actress wore a colourful swimsuit and added a cap to her outfit. In the next snap, Katrina can be seen sitting peacefully while her hair blows in the wind. ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic pics from beach vacation leaves fans wanting for more!

The last picture features a serene landscape of a little shack amidst vast greenery. Sharing the photos, Katrina simply used beach, waves, trees and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif set Instagram on fire with latest pics, fans say 'haye garmi'

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani, Bhoomi Pednekar and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with co-star Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.