Vicky Kaushal pens sweet birthday wish for sister-in-law 'Isy' Isabelle Kaif

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal's sweet b'day wish for Isabelle Kaif

Vicky Kaushal just revealed his sweet nickname for sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif as he wished the Time To Dance actress happy birthday on social media. Vicky shared an adorable snap of Isabelle and wrote, "Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today (sic)." The Sardar Udham actor also added a hug, a heart and a cake emoji with Isabelle's pic, who is seen wearing a Baby Yoda-themed T-shirt and a Star Wars-themed cap.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Isabelle Kaif in picture

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina Kaif married in a Jaipur resort on December 9. Their wedding festivities were attended by some film industry personalities and the couple's family members. Post-marriage, Vicky and Katrina have shifted to their new residence in Mumbai.

On the movies front, Vicky is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's movie with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. The yet-to-be-titled film marks the third collaboration between the director and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films after Luka Chuppi and Mimi. "We have Vicky and Sara for a romantic comedy. It is a small-town love story, like my previous films, in which I have had a social message," Laxman had earlier revealed.

Recently Vicky and Sara's pictures from the location in full costume were leaked on social media. They were seen riding a motorbike on Indore streets for a scene.

Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera releasing later this year and biopic Sam Bahadur which will begin the shoot. Katrina, meanwhile, shot for a schedule of Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.