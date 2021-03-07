Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal pens heartfelt note as he visits Indian Army base camp in Uri; see pics

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for inviting him to the Uri Base camp in Kashmir. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share photographs clicked over there with Amry officers, soldiers and local residents. In one of the pictures, Vicky can be seen interacting with the locals who are busy capturing his photo on their mobile phones.

"My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in the company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!" Vicky expressed in an Instagram post.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) is a military action film featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film also had Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari.

The film is about a covert Army operation against a group of militants who had attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers. The film was honoured with four National Film Awards, including Best Actor for Vicky and Best Direction for Aditya Dhar. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, with a domestic box office collection of over ₹200 crores. One of the lines from the film, "How's the josh?" became very popular, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it in an event.

Currently, Vicky is busy with Shoojit Sircar's directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. A while back, he shared the first look from his upcoming film. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project. His other upcoming film is Karan Johar's "Takht", where he is cast as Aurangzeb. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, played by Ranveer Singh, and their fight for the throne.