Vicky Kaushal on dad Sham Kaushal's cancer diagnosis: ‘Was told he won't survive'

Vicky Kaushal's father was once diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2003. But after giving a strong fight against the deadliest disease, he became a survivor. Now, in an interview, Sham opened up about his experience, which is simply unmissable. Talking about it, he said that doctors told him he wouldn't survive. Against all odds, Sham not only came back stronger but said that he went on to live some best days of his life. He said his sons, Vicky and actor Sunny Kaushal, were teenagers during his health crisis.

He told Rajshri Unplugged, “As soon as I got back, there were a lot of complications in my stomach. Sometime in October, I had to get admitted to Nanavati Hospital. The doctors said that I won’t survive.” While Vicky was around 15, Sunny was 14. Sham added, "I accepted the fact that I won’t survive, so I prayed to God that I am not unhappy, I am 48. I started from nothing and I have achieved a lot. You take me away but if you are going to save me, then don’t make me a weak person. I can’t live like a weak person."

During his treatment, Vicky was around 15 while Sunny was almost 14. Sham added that he underwent surgeries at the hospital and later was discharged. He recovered eventually. He said, "After they said I won’t survive, I saw the best days of my life. I won all the awards after 2003. My best films came after that. My kids became successful after that."

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal is a famous action director. He has worked in many films, including Dangal, Bajirao Mastani and many more. Sham has lived a humble life, and after working very hard in the industry, he etched a special place in millions of hearts with his works. Sham Kaushal began his career as a stunt performer in the late 70s. He worked mostly under Veeru Devgan, who was one of the most popular action directors of his time.

