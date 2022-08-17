Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding story is too funny to miss; DYK what groom told panditji?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding story is a mystery for all. Only a few know what happened behind those extravagant closed door ceremonies. But Vicky would be spilling some details about his nuptials to Karan Johar as he appears on Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7. In addition to this, the newly minted groom also shared how this particular couch helped him to find love who is now his wife.

For Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it could not have been any truer, as the show’s host, Karan Johar, aptly summarises, “Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya!” A beaming Vicky Kaushal couldn’t agree more.

“My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed,” the star revealed. He later also revealed how the duo met at Zoya Akhtar's place for the first time in their life after manifesting on the couch.

Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare of their dream-like wedding, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention. From drones being used for security to Vicky Kaushal making a helicopter entry. The bizarreness of this random news and even that of ‘drones being shot down’ at the wedding only motivated the groom to say one thing.

“While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi,” the star admitted.

But this did not stop him from taking a break with bizarre memes and tweets!

“Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them,” the star shared.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Also joining Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal will be Sidharth Malhotra.

Don't miss these:

Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble, ED names her as accused in Rs 200cr extortion case

Rohit Verma reveals shocking details about Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra's marriage: She's not bad but...

BTS RM, JHope go crazy dancing at Billie Eilish's Seoul concert; pics, videos of 'Bad guys' go viral

Latest Entertainment News