Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal shares inside pictures, videos from his 'New York Wala Birthday' celebration with Katrina Kaif

Highlights Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with Katrina Kaif and friends in the New York

Taking to Instagram, the 'Uri' actor shared pictures from inside his special birthday party

Vicky Kaushal turned a year older on Monday and celebrated his day with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif in New York. The couple from the past few days have been quite active on social media and have been sharing some adorable as well as sizzling pictures from their trip together. And on Vicky's special day, an inside glimpse was shared by the birthday boy himself who took to Instagram and posted several photos and videos. His birthday was made special by Katrina who not just shared a cheesy wish on Insta but also arranged a special brunch with their group of friends. The pictures shared by the 'Uri' actor showed him having fun with his group. Not only this but a video also captured Katrina singing the 'Happy Birthday song' as he cut his cake.

There was another photo in which the couple was seen posing with everyone else. While the last picture showed how Katrina, in order to make Vicky feel special decorated the New York place with huge 'Happy Birthday' Balloons with the help of his friends.

also read: Fans recall Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best red carpet moments from Cannes Film Festival: Beauty in simplicity

Alongside, in the caption, Vicky wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!"

Apart from him, Vicky's friend named Anmol also shared glimpses from his first birthday post wedding. See it here:

Image Source : INSTA Inside Vicky Kaushal's birthday celebration

On Monday, the 'Fitoor' actor took it to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal, wherein both of them could be seen cuddling romantically while vacationing in New York. The Bollywood pair is seen having a warm embrace in front of a stunning view of the city in the first photo.

also read: FIR against Bharti Singh for hurting sentiments with her beard joke

On the other hand, the birthday boy steals a kiss from his wife Katrina offering his fans a beautiful moment in the second picture. She wrote while captioning, "New York Wala Birthday My Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER."

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Meanwhile, the two of them recently visited Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York City, where they are presently vacationing.

also read: Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar scores low while Saunkan Saunkne beats Diljit Dosanjh's Shadaa

On the professional front, Vicky has a number of projects in the pipeline including-- Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.