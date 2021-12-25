Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Christmas together with a warm hug

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first Christmas together. The actor gave a glimpse of their celebrations on Instagram. Vicky shared a picture of the couple sharing a warm hug. All smiles the couple looked completely soaked in the festive spirit with a Christmas tree n the backdrop. While Vicky is seen wearing a shirt, Katrina has donned a layered dress.

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "Meri Christmas." check out their photo here:

Katrina and Vicky got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel on December 9, in a close knit ceremony. Theirs turned out to be the most anticipated wedding of the year majorly because of its private nature with just 120 guests in attendance. Post their wedding, the couple has been treating fans with heartwarming photos.

The duo has also returned to work. Few days back Vicky shared a picture of him on his way to a shoot. The actor took to his Instagram and hinted at him going for a shoot after having a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Katrina too is returning to work. Christmas was a special day for Katrina. On the festive occasion, the actress announced her new project. Actor Vijay Sethupathi is to play the lead along with Katrina Kaif in upcoming thriller 'Merry Christmas' that is to be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Confirming the news, Katrina took to social media to share a picture with the team. "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox," the actress wrote.

The film that is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022 for the Christmas weekend. Sriram Raghavan is best known for directing the immensely successful 'Andhadhun' featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.