Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif celebrate first Lohri together post-wedding, actor shares adorable pic

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married for a month now and they celebrated their first Lohri together with much excitement. A few moments back, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a loved up candid moment from their Lohri celebrations. In the picture, Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in a traditional red suit with a warm jacket, while the 'Uri' actor opted for a sweatshirt and track pants. The adorable photo shows Vicky wrapping his arm around Katrina, as they celebrate the festival. The couple looks absolutely happy and totally in love.

"Happy Lohri!,' Vicky captioned the picture.

Recently, the couple celebrated their first month wedding anniversary. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a loved up selfie with her husband. In the post, the couple is all smiling all they happily pose for the camera. 'Happy one month my (heart emoji)," Katrina captioned the post on the photo-sharing app. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal too shared a post with Katrina. The photo seems to be a glimpse from their sangeet ceremony. "Forever to go!" he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the nuptial knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony. The three-day wedding festivities started on December 7 and ended with KatVic making it official through their social media posts.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is all set to deliver a wholesome and diverse entertainment package all rolled into one year with a lineup of releases like Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas and Phone Booth. As for Vicky, the actor will have three releases this year including 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'The Great Indian Family' and 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's next untitled film.