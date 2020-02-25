Vicky Kaushal gives cryptic reply to dating rumours with Katrina Kaif, leaves netizens excited

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal gives cryptic reply to dating rumours with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is ruling the headlines currently for his performance in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film has put up a decent total at the box office in four days. Other than the film, Vicky has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with actress Katrina Kaif. While the actors have not come out in the open about it, they keep teasing fans with their appearances together as well as their statements.

Recently, when Vicky Kaushal was asked about his current relationship status, the actor gave a cryptic response. Neither did he accept the relationship with Katrina Kaif, nor did he denied it. Instead, he said that dating is a “beautiful feeling”. Vicky Kaushal claimed that he wants to keep his personal life a secret.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Vicky Kaushal said, “There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling.” He added, “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been linked together since they were spotted together last year during a Diwali party. Just last week, Katrina Kaif attended the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and called it ‘outstanding’. This further triggered their dating rumours. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's private life has been in the news earlier for his relationship with Broken But Beautiful actress Harleen Sethi.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of Bollywood movies releasing this year. The actor will be seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh biopic, Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar’s biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

