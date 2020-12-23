Vicky Kaushal flaunts new bulked-up avatar, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor in awe of his physical transformation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal flaunts new bulked-up avatar

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday shared a new picture of himself in a totally different look. He posted a picture from his gym in which he can be seen in a new bulked-up avatar. As the actor flaunted his chiseled body, his fans are naturally thrilled. His huge prominent biceps have made his friends and followers go gaga over it. The picture showed his side profile as he is sitting in the gym, flexing his muscles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky wrote: “I know that we can do better, I know we better as one, I know that we could do better, Without evil on our tongue!”

Quick to react was actor Rajkummar Rao. He said: “Rock solid brother.” In a funny reply, Vicky's brother actor Sunny Kaushal wrote: “Hey dola re dola re dola re dola...”

Anil Kapoor commented, “Yeh arms mujhe Dede Thakur (sic).” While the '83' actor Saqib Saleem wrote: “Bhai bhai bhai.” Musician Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta was take by surprise and wrote: “WHAAAAAATTTTTT!!!”

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

Meanwhile, the actor has a number of interesting films in his kitty. He has done a film with Shootjit Sircar called Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic of the freedom fighter, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He also has a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, which will see him unite with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. However, Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Masaan. He went on to feature in hits such as Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.