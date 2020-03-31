Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Vicky Kaushal donates 1 crore to COVID-19 relief funds

Vicky Kaushal donates 1 crore to COVID-19 relief funds

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share news of his contribution to the PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 31, 2020 13:20 IST
Vicky Kaushal donates 1 crore to COVID-19 relief funds

Vicky Kaushal donates 1 crore to COVID-19 relief funds 

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is donating Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund, to lend support to the ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicky on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a note that read: "While I am blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."

View this post on Instagram

🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Anushka Sharma among many others have come forward to contribute monetarily in these times of crisis.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X