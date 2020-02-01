Vicky Kaushal, Diljit and others attend Gurdas Mann’s son Gurrickk’s wedding with actress Simran Kaur Mundi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside photos from Gurdas Mann’s son Gurrickk’s wedding with actress Simran Kaur Mundi

Many Bollywood and Punjabi superstars came together on Friday to attend the royal wedding ceremony of singer Gurdas Mann’s son Gurrickk G Mann with long-time girlfriend and actress Simran Kaur Mundi at The Baradari Palace in Patiala. The singer got hitched in a traditional Punjabi ceremony and their pictures went viral on the internet. The bride and groom looked mesmerizing together and were showered with love and wishes from their friends and family from the world of entertainment. Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Badshah joined many Punjabi stars like Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta, Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa and others to have a blast at the wedding.

At the wedding, while Miss India Universe 2008 Simran wore a red and green ensemble paired with a heavily-embroidered red dupatta, Gurickk donned a mustard-colour kurta and completed the look with a blue turban. Diljit shared photos from the wedding and wrote, “Baut Baut Mubarkan @gurickkmaan VEERE & @simrankaurmundi Waheguru Always Khush Rakhe.” Check out the photos here-

As per reports, Nimrana Hotels organized the lunch that had a separate menu for foreigners. Also, Gurdas Mann sang for his son’s wedding.

