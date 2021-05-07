Image Source : TWITTER/@CINEMARAREIN Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia dies at 94, celebrities pay condolences

Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia died in Mumbai on Friday after a brief illness, a former colleague said. The 94-year-old virtuoso, who scored the music for Shyam Benegal classics like Ankur and Bhumika and TV series Yatra and Bharat Ek Khoj (Discovery of India) lived alone at his apartment at the Rungta Housing Colony on Napean Sea Road.

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Smriti Irani, Hansal Mehta and others took to their social media to mourn the loss. Smriti Irani tweeted, "Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans."

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart."

After graduating from the Elphinstone College, he trained in western classical music in London and Paris. On returning home, he joined the advertising world, working for a phenomenal 6,000 ad jingles, most famously the La laaala la refrain for a soap endorsement filmed by a waterfall.

With Benegal, he found his niche in parallel cinema, blending the western with the Indian classical idiom. He created the soundtracks for Aparna Sen''s 36 Chowringhee Lane and Kundan Shah''s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

His last work was an opera titled Agni Varsha which was performed in New York. Among the awards he won are the National Award for Best Music for Govind Nihalani''s TV series Tamas and also the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He received India''s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2012.

