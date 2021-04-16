Veteran lyricist Pandit Kiran Mishra dies of COVID 19 weeks after getting vaccinated

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pt Kiran Mishra

Lyricist Pt Kiran Mishra, who is known for his devotional songs, passed away due to CVOID 19 infection earlier in the day. He was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in the Andheri East on April 13 after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. His condition deteriorated over the days. He breathed his last this morning. Swadesh Mishra, son of Pandit Kiran Mishra, confirmed the sad demise.

Incidentally, Pandit Kiran Mishra received the first dose of the corona vaccine 15 days ago. It is being told that a few days ago, his oxygen levels fell drastically and he was having trouble breathing. He had tested negative for COVID 19 at that time. however, on the doctor's advice when he went for a CT scan he was diagnosed with the virus.

Pandit Kiran Mishra has been honoured with multiple prestigious awards and accolades.

For more entertainment news click here!