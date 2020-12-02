Image Source : YOUTUBE/FB/SHIV KUMAR VERMA FANS Veteran actor Shivkumar Verma battling for life, CINTAA seeks monetary help from Akshay, Salman Khan & others

Veteran actor Shivkumar Verma is battling a serious disease Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and has now been put on ventilator. The information of the same was shared by CINTAA on Wednesday and also infomed that the actor is in need of monetary support. The official Twitter handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) while sharing the health update also wrote that he is also suspected of COVID-19 and his hospital expenses need to be taken care of. They even tagged various Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Salman Khan and asked them for help.

Taking to Twitter, CINTAA wrote, "AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can (sic)."

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses.

They shared the picture of the actor and his bank details alongside a message reading, "AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma has been admitted in a very serious condition in Hospital and is suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and is on the ventilator and is and suspected COVID-1.9.

He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can to the bank account given below for hospital expenses (sic)."

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses.

On the professional front, Shivkumar Verma has been a part of movies like Baazi Zindagi Ki and Halla Bol.