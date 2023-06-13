Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Veteran actor Kazan Khan dies of a heart attack

Renowned actor Kazan Khan, recognised for his portrayal of villainous characters in South Indian films, has tragically passed away following a heart attack. NM Badusha, a production controller and producer, confirmed the heartbreaking news of the actor's demise on his Facebook page. Kazan Khan's unexpected death has sent shockwaves throughout the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada film industries.

On Monday, the news of Kazan's demise was revealed by NM Badusha, a producer and production controller, through a heartfelt Facebook post. Accompanied by a photo of Kazan, Badusha expressed his condolences and shared the tragic news with his followers.

In 1992, Kazan Khan made his debut as Boopathy in the film "Senthamizh Paattu." Throughout his career, he appeared in a multitude of movies, including "En Aasai Machan," "Musthaffaa," "Veluchami," and more. He portrayed several iconic characters in films such as "Sethupathi IPS," "Kattumarakkaran," and "Mappillai Gounder." Notably, he excelled in comical villain roles, as seen in movies like "Ullathai Allitha," "Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar," and "Priyamanavale." His final film was "Lailaa O Lailaa" in 2015. Kazan Khan showcased his talent across Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, having acted in over 50 films in total.

The passing of Kazan has created a significant void within the South Indian film industry. Once more, this sudden loss emphasises the growing occurrence of heart attacks among individuals. Information regarding his final rites is currently pending.

