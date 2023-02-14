Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi dies; Bollywood actors mourn the loss

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Actor Javed Khan Amrohi dies at 50

Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday. He worked in about 150 films and carved a niche for himself in the industry. Apart from this, he also entertained the audience by playing different characters in the world of TV. He was suffering from breathing issues and for the past year he was bed ridden. He was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz where he breathed his last after both his lungs failed. Today at 7.30 pm the supurde-e-khak ceremony will be performed at Oshiwara Muslim cremation ground. There is a wave of mourning in the cinema world due to his sudden departure.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra took to Facebook to mourn the loss. He wrote, "Humble tribute Javed Khan sir. Best actor, senior artist, active member of IPTA."

Javed Khan Amrohi was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor in the 2001 film 'Lagaan'. Apart from this, he was also highly appreciated for his performance in 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Chak De India'. Javed Khan also worked in the TV serial 'Mirza Ghalib'. He has also worked as an acting faculty at the Zee Institute of Media Arts.

Javed Khan Amrohi was born in Mumbai. Apart from supporting roles in Bollywood, he also did cameos. His different characters in about 150 Hindi films left a strong impression on the audience. He also played the role of a police constable in Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty starrer film 'Phir Hera Pheri', leaving viewers in splits with his one-liners.

