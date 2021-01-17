Image Source : TWITTER/@PIB_PATNA Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee conferred 'Indian Personality of the Year' award at IFFI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced veteran actor, director and singer Biswajit Chatterjee as the recipient of the 'Indian Personality of the Year' award. The 84-year-old actor is known for featuring in films like "Bees Saal Baad", "Night In London" and "April Fool". Javadekar, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said Chatterjee will be given the honour during the National Film Award, to be held in March this year.

Inaugurating the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement. The honour aims to celebrate film personalities for their exemplary contribution to cinema. During Javadekar's address, he also made a strong pitch for the film industry as well as other private companies to start participating in the annual festival from its next edition.

An official statement by PIB in Bihar, says "Veteran Actor and Director #BiswajitChatterjee has been conferred Indian Personality of the Year Award, at #IFFI51."

Veteran Actor and Director #BiswajitChatterjee has been conferred Indian Personality of the Year Award, at #IFFI51



Details here 👇

https://t.co/yDAR9DNJFp pic.twitter.com/vMTHkllLfw — PIB In Bihar 🇮🇳 Mask yourself 😷 (@PIB_Patna) January 16, 2021

Chatterjee started his career in the late 1950s and went on to work in films like "Biwi Aur Makan", "Sagaai", "Kohra" among others.

In 1975, he directed and produced "Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja", featuring himself along with Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Rekha.

Some of Chatterjee's Bengali films include "Chowringhee" (1968), "Garh Nasimpur" and "Amar Geeti". Chatterjee had also contested the 2014 general elections from a Delhi seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket but had later joined BJP in February 2019.

(With PTI Inputs)