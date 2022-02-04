Arun Bali's son rubbishes rumours of him abandoning his ill father; says, 'I will keep serving him'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKUSH BALI Arun Bali, Ankush Bali

Veteran actor Arun Bali's son Ankush Bali dismissed all rumours that alleged that he abandoned his father in the hospital after he was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in January. Arun Bali was suffering from a rare autoimmune disease, Myasthenia Gravis. Ankush said that he would never do such a thing. He also shared Arun's health update and said that his condition is not 'fatal' and his father is 'home now.'

While talking to Hindustan Times, Ankush slammed those who blamed him and said that he wanted to 'bash' the YouTuber who had put out a video just to malign his image. "I heard that I have left my father in the hospital to rot, that he doesn’t have money and barely makes his meals. Some YouTuber put a video. I wanted to bash him. There were rumours that I was taking (financial) help from someone. My father has worked his entire life and saved up so there’s no such problem. Till the last breath alive in me and my father, I will keep serving him. Those who doubt me, I don’t care about them," said Ankush.

Ankush also revealed that his father was admitted to the hospital for Intravenous Immunoglobulin therapy. He said that during the procedure his father got an infection and his health did deteriorate. He was put on ventilators for two days after which he started recovering. He informed that Arun’s slurred speech has improved a lot and he would be admitted for further treatment again.

For the unversed, Arun Bali made his TV debut in the year 1989 with Doosra Kewal. He is known for his roles in films like '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', 'Panipat' among many other films. He gained fame after he was featured in the Hindi serial, Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan.