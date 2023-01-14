VD12 FIRST Look: Vijay Deverakonda to play a cop in Gowtam Tinnanuri's next | Details Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA VD12 FIRST Look

VD12 FIRST Look: Vijay Deverakonda is collaborating with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the National Award-winning film Jersey for his upcoming film. The announcement was made on the eve of Sankranti. The project, which has been tentatively titled VD 12, has the actor playing the role of a police officer. However, his face was kept in the dark. Sharing the poster, Vijay wrote, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this." Also featured in the poster was a ship burning with a rescue operation underway.

With a silhouette of a cop covered with a cloth on his face, it hints that VD12 will be a periodic cop drama. With this project, Vijay will be donning the khaki on-screen for the first time in his career. The image of a burning ship in the middle of a water body contributes to a viewer's curiosity.

A film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama 'Jersey', as the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

The poster was also shared by the production house Sithara Entertainments with the caption, 'I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed.'

Prior to the project announcement, producer S Naga Vamsi wrote, "We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular." This will be the first collaboration of Vijay and Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Apart from this, Vijay's last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, bombed at the box-office, earning less than Rs 100 crore. The film marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. Next, he will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is supposed to release in 2023.

